STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Rio Open: Miomir Kecmanovic, Francisco Cerundolo advance to QFs before rain halted play

Only two of the four singles matches were completed at the Rio Open, with both Miomir Kecmanovic and Francisco Cerundolo advancing.

Published: 18th February 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Francisco Cerundolo returns the ball to Roberto Carballes Baena during a match of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Francisco Cerundolo returns the ball to Roberto Carballes Baena during a match of the Rio Open Tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Only two of the four singles matches scheduled for Thursday were completed at the Rio Open, with both Miomir Kecmanovic and Francisco Cerundolo advancing in straight sets before rain halted play in Brazil.

The two early winners will face off in the quarter-finals on Friday in the draw's bottom section.

Qualifier Miomir Kecmanovic took out sixth seed Lorenzo Sonego, 7-5, 6-4. The Serb continues to build on a strong start to 2022 that includes a fourth-round run at the Australian Open.

Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo, who qualified and reached the quarter-finals last week in Buenos Aires, was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Roberto Carballes Baena. The Spaniard was a late replacement for Casper Ruud, who was slated to be the tournament's second seed.

Seventh seed Carlos Alcaraz was two points away from taking the opening set against Federico Delbonis when rain interrupted play. After two forehand winners earned an early break, the Spaniard led 5/4, 30-15 when play was halted.

Top seed Matteo Berrettini was set to take on home favourite Thiago Monteiro in the Rio nightcap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Francisco Cerundolo Rio Open 2022 Rio Open Miomir Kecmanovic
India Matters
Security personnel outside the special court in Ahmedabad. (File photo | PTI)
2008 Ahmedabad blasts: 38 get death penalty, 11 life imprisonment
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
TTD to shut hotels on Tirumala, serve free food to pilgrims
Representational Image (Photo | AP)
Metaverse to push data usage by 20 times in next 10 years; Jio, Airtel to gain: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp