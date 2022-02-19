Bengaluru Open: Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan one hit away from doubles trophy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pairing of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan has been producing impressive results in the doubles competition in Bengaluru.

In fact, they have been a brilliant combination ever since they landed in the Garden City, winning the doubles title last week, and have kept their hopes alive of a back-to-back win after defeating Enzo Coucaud and Andrew Harris in the semifinal on Friday.

They will meet the Indo-Australian pair of Arjun Kadhe and Alexander Erler in the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger final on Saturday.

Saketh and Ramkumar eased past their opponents in the first set and when they were tested in the second, they delivered to win the contest 6-4, 7-6 (3).

However, the other semifinal was much closer with the top seeds Kadhe and Erler delivering a good game when it mattered most to emerge victorious 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 against the Indian pair of Sriram Balaji Vishnu Vardhan.