Bengaluru Open: Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan one hit away from doubles trophy

They will meet the Indo-Australian pair of Arjun Kadhe and Alexander Erler in the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger final on Saturday.

Published: 19th February 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

India's Saketh Myneni (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The pairing of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan has been producing impressive results in the doubles competition in Bengaluru.

In fact, they have been a brilliant combination ever since they landed in the Garden City, winning the doubles title last week, and have kept their hopes alive of a back-to-back win after defeating Enzo Coucaud and Andrew Harris in the semifinal on Friday.

Saketh and Ramkumar eased past their opponents in the first set and when they were tested in the second, they delivered to win the contest 6-4, 7-6 (3).

However, the other semifinal was much closer with the top seeds Kadhe and Erler delivering a good game when it mattered most to emerge victorious 6-4, 4-6, 10-3 against the Indian pair of Sriram Balaji Vishnu Vardhan.

