Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger: Aleksandar Vukic claims maiden title

BENGALURU: Deep into last year, Aleksandar Vukic came close to winning his maiden title. In the last three tournaments of 2021, the Australian reached the finals twice, but was second-best in both, thus increasing his wait for the maiden title.

The search eventually came to an end with the 25-year-old defeating Bulgarian Dimitar Kuzmanov in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 at the KSLTA Stadium here to clinch the Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger on Sunday.

It is a sweet victory considering what the Aussie, who was also infected with Covid, went through last year. Vukic had his fare share of struggle with hamstring injuries and also had blisters on the foot, which made him miss some competitions.

Besides, Vukic also struggled mentally as he could not go back home with hard quarantine measures in Australia then.

"Around March-April last year, I can say that I did struggle with injuries. And then I was also on the road last year for so long. I could not go back home to Australia. Then I struggled mentally, not being home and also got Covid before the US Open (qualifying). But, ever since my game has been going in the right direction," said Vukic, who looked in complete control throughout the tournament.

After losing to eventual runner-up Borna Gojo in the first Challenger last week, Vukic just dropped a single set in the second event to his fellow countryman Max Purcell in the Garden City. He did not look himself during the first tournament, but he gradually got used to the conditions and was at his menacing best in the final, where he has scored some thunderous winners from the baseline. Service-wise, he had nine aces too on Sunday.

At the other end, Kuzmanov did lose his cool twice in the second set -- hitting the ball outside the stadium, thereby getting warned. A few minutes later, he also smashed the racket, getting a point penalty.

Interestingly the set also witnessed how the Bulgarian changed his approach to a certain extent. The latter began to play some drop shots, it worked on a few occasions, but overall the Australian was in top form to outthink his opponent and win the contest in 85 minutes.

"He started doing that (drop shot) a little bit more. I think I was handling his normal shots quite well so I think he wanted to mix it up. Credit to him for doing that, some of that shots worked for him. But after a break in the second set, the game was on my racket and I was able to hold for the rest of the match to win the title," signed off Vukic.