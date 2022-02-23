STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Alexander Zverev expelled from Mexican Open after 'unsportsmanlike conduct'

Alexander Zverev was scheduled to meet compatriot Peter Gojowczyk, who will now get a walkover to advance to the quarter-finals.

ATP World Number 3 Alexander Zverev

ATP World Number 3 Alexander Zverev (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ACAPULCO: The World number three Alexander Zverev has been expelled from the Mexican Open after the German's "unsportsmanlike conduct" at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night in Acapulco.

Zverev argued with the umpire after the decisive tie-break in the doubles match as he and Marcelo Melo lost 6-2 4-6 10-6 to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. The 24-year-old struck the umpire's chair several times with his racquet and came dangerously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani.

The former U.S. Open finalist was upset over a line call during the match earlier.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," organisers of the ATP tournament in a statement said.

In the first round of the singles, defending champion Zverev was made to dig deep to save two match points in the second-set tie-break before clinching a 3-6, 7-6(10), 6-2 victory in one of the most exciting matches of 2022 so far.

Zverev was scheduled to meet compatriot Peter Gojowczyk, who will now get a walkover to advance to the quarter-finals.

