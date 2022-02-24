STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mexican Open: Medvedev beats Andujar, inches closer to top tennis ranking

The 26-year-old Medvedev, who can replace Novak Djokovic atop the rankings if he wins the title in Acapulco, will play either Taylor Fritz or Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarterfinals.

Published: 24th February 2022

Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a ball during a match against to Pablo Andujar of Spain at the Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ACAPULCO: Daniil Medvedev took another step toward the top spot in the ATP rankings with a dominant 6-1, 6-2 second-round victory over Pablo Andujar on Wednesday in the Mexican Open.

He needed just over an hour to beat Andujar the morning after defending champion Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the Mexican Open for violently smashing his racket on the umpire’s chair moments after losing a doubles match.

Medvedev beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open final last September to win first major title and, at his next Grand Slam event, reached the final at the Australian Open last month before losing to Rafael Nadal.

The Mexican Open is played on the hard courts of the Arena GNP in Acapulco.

