STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Taylor Fritz, John Isner give Americans win over Canada at the ATP Cup

John Isner and Taylor Fritz beat their Canadian opponents on Sunday to give the United States a winning 2-0 lead in their ATP Cup match.

Published: 02nd January 2022 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2022 03:00 PM   |  A+A-

United States' John Isner hits a forehand to Canada's Brayden Schnur match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney.

United States' John Isner hits a forehand to Canada's Brayden Schnur match at the ATP Cup tennis tournament in Sydney. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: John Isner and Taylor Fritz beat their Canadian opponents on Sunday to give the United States a winning 2-0 lead in their ATP Cup match.

Isner beat Brayden Schnur 6-1 6-4 in 66 minutes to give the Americans the early lead.

Schnur was a late replacement for Denis Shapovalov, who withdrew from the opening singles match on Sunday due to fatigue.

The Canadian is recovering from having contracted COVID-19 at a recent tournament in the Middle East.

Fritz then came from a set down to beat No.

11-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-4 and clinch the match ahead of the doubles.

Isner saved the only break point he faced.

"I surprised myself with how well I played out here," Isner said in his on-court interview.

"You always work hard in the offseason, but you never really know what could happen in that first match of the year."

Isner broke twice in the first set and used his strong serve to capitalise on the advantage. The American hit 10 aces and won 46 per cent of his return points.

"I actually really like this court. It's not too fast, which I prefer. It gives me a little time to swing out on my shots being so big. That helps me out a lot," Isner said.

In the other day match on Sunday, defending champions Russia got off to a strong start when Roman Safiullin beat Arthur Rinderknech of France 2-6 7-5 6-3.

In night matches, Italy played Australia and Germany took on Britain.

On the opening day on Saturday, Argentina and Spain both cruised to 3-0 victories over Georgia and Chile, respectively.

Serbia, despite playing without No 1 Novak Djokovic, beat Norway 2-1 and Poland took advantage of Stefanos Tsitsipas' injury-enforced absence in singles to beat Greece 2-1.

The 16 teams are dividing into four groups, with the winners of each group advancing to the semifinals on Jan.7 and 8.

The final is scheduled for January 9.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Canada US vs Canada ATP Cup John Isner Taylor Fritz
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp