Djoko-row, down the line shot: Here's how the 20-time Major winner ended at Australia visa mess

World No 1 Novak Djokovic’s remarkable visa row continues as he was put in a Melbourne immigration hotel on Thursday morning. This development came after the Australia cancelled his visa. Here’s a detailed look at how the 20-time Major winner ended at the hotel that also houses refugees.

Wait, I thought he was granted exemption to play in the Australian Open?

Yup, he was given exemption, according to his social media feed. That’s why he flew to Australia from the UAE on Wednesday. But that was before Australian Border Force officials said he had been denied entry. They said that Djokovic did not meet the exemption requirements. So, he was held in a room inside the airport for close to eight hours. Some reports even suggested that he was set to be deported before his lawyers successfully put a stop to that. Now, there will be a full hearing in a federal circuit court on Monday.

What happens till Monday?

As of this moment, Djokovic will have to stay in the hotel he’s currently been put up in. Reports from Australia indicated that he may be shifted reportedly to a hotel known for immigrant detentions. Both camps can take this appeal to the high court so this may stretch on beyond Monday. However, the Australian Open organisers want to know the status by Tuesday for schedule purposes.

Do you know what exemption Djoko believed he met before he travelled to Australia?

Reports out of Melbourne suggest that Djokovic secured an exemption on the basis of contracting Covid-19 sometime in the last six months. Guardian Australia said: “… Tennis Australia was told by the federal government in writing more than once that a recent Covid infection was not an acceptable reason to not be fully vaccinated if you want quarantine-free entry into Australia. So even though Djokovic had a medical exemption, the actual visa application was a matter of the federal government.”

Are you telling me Djokovic didn’t know this before flying?

That is the million dollar question. He genuinely believed he had his paperwork in order. Tennis Australia too believed the nine-time Australian Open champion would play at Melbourne Park, a venue where he has seemingly dominated since winning his first Major in 2008. But the first signs of trouble emerged when he was mid-air. And eight hours after landing, the ABF said: “(…) Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements… & his visa has been subsequently cancelled.”

Has this evoked reactions from the wider world?

Oh, yes. A few people living in Melbourne have camped themselves outside the hotel to sign and dance in support of Djokovic. Meanwhile, Serbia President, Aleksander Vucic, called this a ‘harassment’ and the victim of a ‘political witch-hunt’. Australia Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, said ‘no one is above these rules’. His father Srdjan Djokovic, who in an earlier interview called his son “a leader of the free world”, told journalists his son was being “held captive”. His mother accused Australia of keeping her son like a “prisoner” in “terrible” accommodation.

What are the options open to Djokovic?

There’s not a lot he can do, right now. He can of course take the next flight back home if he decides to not go through with the legal challenge. Sympathy in the fraternity is, understandably, low. When Rafa Nadal, who is already playing an event in Australia, was asked of this affair, he spoke candidly. “The world has been suffering enough. Get vaccinated. If he wanted, he would be playing in Australia without problems.” If the court rules against Djokovic, there could be bigger problems. Being deported from a country could mean he may have entry restrictions going forward.