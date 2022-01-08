STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Adelaide International 1 ATP: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna cruise to final

The Indian combination will now face top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the summit clash of the ATP 250 event.

Published: 08th January 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan (R) and Rohan Bopanna

India's Ramkumar Ramanathan (R) and Rohan Bopanna (File photo| EPS)

By ANI

ADELAIDE: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna cruised into the men's doubles final of the Adelaide International 1 ATP tournament in Adelaide on Saturday. In the ATP 250 men's event, the Indians defeated the fourth-seeded Bosnian-Mexican pair of Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez by 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-final.

The Indian combination will now face top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the summit clash of the ATP 250 event. Earlier, the Indian duo thrashed the French-Monegasque team of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3 in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in Adelaide on Friday, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok crashed out of the women's doubles semi-finals at the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders defeated the Indo-Ukrainian duo 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 in the clash which lasted one hour and five minutes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Adelaide International 1 ATP Ramkumar Ramanathan Rohan Bopanna Ivan Dodig Marcelo Melo
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp