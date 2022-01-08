Adelaide International 1 ATP: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Rohan Bopanna cruise to final

By ANI

ADELAIDE: India's Ramkumar Ramanathan and Rohan Bopanna cruised into the men's doubles final of the Adelaide International 1 ATP tournament in Adelaide on Saturday. In the ATP 250 men's event, the Indians defeated the fourth-seeded Bosnian-Mexican pair of Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez by 6-2, 6-4 in the semi-final.

The Indian combination will now face top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the summit clash of the ATP 250 event. Earlier, the Indian duo thrashed the French-Monegasque team of Benjamin Bonzi and Hugo Nys 6-1, 6-3 in the men's doubles quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in Adelaide on Friday, Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok crashed out of the women's doubles semi-finals at the Adelaide International 2022 WTA 500 tournament.

Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Storm Sanders defeated the Indo-Ukrainian duo 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 in the clash which lasted one hour and five minutes.