Novak Djokovic lands in Serbia as questions arise over French Open

By PTI

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic returned home Monday after being thwarted from defending his Australian Open title only to face a new predicament: He could be barred from the French Open this year, too, if he's still not vaccinated against COVID-19.

A plane carrying the No.1-ranked player touched down in his native Serbia, closing at least the first chapter in a dizzying drama that has resonance in the world of elite sports, Australia's pandemic politics and the polarized debate over the coronavirus shots.

A handful of fans waving the Serbian flag greeted him at Belgrade's airport.

Djokovic has an almost iconic status in Serbia, and many there felt he was poorly treated by Australia.

But his troubles may not be over yet: He could be barred from the French Open this year, under a new law intended to exclude the unvaccinated from stadiums and other public places.

Much could change between now and the start of the Grand Slam tournament in late May, but that raised the specter that the recent saga in Australia would be not just a blip but an ongoing challenge for the athlete, who is increasingly being held up as a hero by the anti-vaccine movement.

A member of the French Parliament, Christophe Castaner, said that the new law will apply anyone who wants to play in the French Open, a reversal of earlier plans to create a "bubble" around the tournament.

But some details of the law are still being hashed out, including how it will deal with people who have recently recovered from COVID-19, as Djokovic has.

The question is how recent the infection has to be to qualify for an exemption to vaccination rules.

France's sports ministry said Monday once the law is in place, there will be no exceptions until further notice.

Djokovic is also the defending champion at Wimbledon, which begins in late June.

But so far, England has allowed exemptions from various coronavirus regulations for visiting athletes, if they remain at their accommodation when not competing or training.

The U.S. Tennis Association, which runs the U.S. Open, has said it will follow government rules on vaccination status.

It's also not clear when Djokovic could head back to Australia.

Deportation can lead to a three-year ban on returning to the country, although that can be waived, depending on the circumstances.

For now, a warm welcome awaits Djokovic, who has overwhelming support in his native Serbia where his closest family lives.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has accused the Australian government of "harassing" the top-ranked tennis star and urged him to return home.

"God bless you Novak," read one of the banners held by the fans at the airport as he was whisked through the passport control and customs and then driven by his brother Djordje to his apartment in Belgrade.

The official Tanjug news agency reported that Djokovic's mother, Dijana, said her son will remain in Belgrade in the coming days and won't make statements for the media.

Djokovic's Australian saga began when he was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and the tournament organizer in order to play in the Australian Open because he had recently recovered from COVID-19.

He received a visa to enter the country through an automated process.

But upon arrival, border officials said the exemption was not valid and moved to deport him.

The initial news that the star had been granted the exemption sparked anger in Australia, where strict lockdowns in cities and curbs on international travel have been employed to try to control the spread of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

More than 95% of all Top 100 men and women tennis players in their tours' respective rankings are vaccinated.

At least two other men, American Tennys Sandgren and Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert, skipped the Australian Open due to vaccine requirements.

In the end, Australian authorities revoked Djokovic's visa, saying his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiment and that kicking him out was necessary to keep Australians safe.

He was deported Sunday, a day before the tournament got underway in Melbourne.

Djokovic has won nine titles there previously.

He had hoped this year to secure his 21st Grand Slam singles trophy, breaking the record he shares with rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the most in the history of men's tennis.

Federer is not playing while recovering from injury, but Nadal is competing.

As the legal battle played out in Australia, Djokovic acknowledged that he had attended an interview in Belgrade in December with journalists from L'Equipe newspaper after testing positive for the coronavirus.

He later described this "an error" of judgment.

Asked if Djokovic would face any penalties for flouting his isolation while being infected when he returns to Serbia, Serbian officials said he would not because the country is not in a state of emergency.

Djokovic is a national hero in Serbia, whose president had called the court hearing in Australia "a farce with a lot of lies."

"Novak, welcome home, you know that we all support you here," said Snezana Jankovic, a Belgrade resident.

"They can take away your visa, but they cannot take away your Serbian pride."

Meanwwhile, A group of a few dozen protesters marched in Melbourne Monday, protesting coronavirus vaccines and showing support for deported tennis star Novak Djokovic.

They carried banners and signs calling for an end to vaccine mandates and gathered in front of the John Cain Arena in Melbourne Park.

Djokovic out, but vaccine debate stays in Australian Open

To some, it seemed a cloud had been lifted from the Australian Open.

To others, Novak Djokovic still was almost palpably present, the name on everyone's lips on the opening day of the first major tennis tournament of the year.

As the No.1 ranked male player and the three-time defending champion, Djokovic would have been the marquee attraction of the tournament.

In absentia, he still exercised an outsized influence on opening day.

Miomir Kecmanovic, who was due to play Djokovic in the first round on Monday but instead faced Salvatore Caruso of Italy, dedicated his 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to his fellow Serb.

He said Djokovic had been treated unjustly by politicians.

When Dusan Lajovic beat Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in a tight five-setter, a Serbian fan immediately tweeted "Dusan Lajovic has avenged his Serbian brother by eliminating Martin Fucsovics."

Fucsovics had angered Djokovic's supporters before the tournament when he was quoted in the media criticizing Djokovic's unvaccinated status and decision to travel to Australia.

After his win at Melbourne Park, Lajovic displayed a Serbian flag emblazoned with Djokovic's image and the words "like it or not, The Greatest of All Time."

Lajovic said denying Djokovic the opportunity to defend his Australian Open title would only make him more determined to become the best ever tennis player.

"I think the way they treated him was terribly wrong,. I think the decision itself was terribly wrong, and also the reason why they did it is also for me terribly wrong," Lajovic sid.

"I hope that in the future he will be the best tennis player in history, and that this will be only looked at as a setback on his path."

Coach and analyst Darren Cahill told Australian television "the players are relieved" that Djokovic's departure focused attention on tennis.

The former coach of world No.1s Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Simona Halep told the Nine Network "here has been a cloud hanging over the players."

"I hated the exemption that he had because I think that exemption is really for people who want to get vaccinated and can't get vaccinated because they have contracted COVID in the last three or six months, and Novak never wanted to get vaccinated."

Australian federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg rejected the assertion of Serbia President Alexander Vucic that Djokovic was mentally and physically mistreated in Australia.

"I make no apologies for the application of the rules here in Australia around our border protection policies that have helped keep us safe," Frydenberg said.

"It doesn't matter whether you're the No.1 tennis player in the world or Betty from Utah, If you're unvaccinated, the same rules apply."

Around 50 people gathered for a peaceful rally outside the Melbourne Park complex late Monday in the shadows of Rod Laver Arena, protesting Djokovic's deportation.

One of the pro-choice activists held a hand-painted banner saying that Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison should be ashamed of the decision.

Another proudly displayed another banner that read: Deport the Australian (government) for inciting international scorn and ridicule on this nation.

Opinion remained divided worldwide on whether Djokovic should have been allowed to compete in the Australian Open despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic has overwhelming support from his home country of Serbia, whose president said Australia embarrassed itself.

He has also been held up as a hero by some in the anti-vaccine movement.

Others were quick to criticize.

One of Italy's greatest tennis players, Adriano Panatta, called Djokovic's expulsion from Australia

"the most natural epilogue of this affair."

French tennis player Alize Cornet, meanwhile, expressed sympathy while reserving judgment.

"I know too little to judge the situation," she posted on Twitter.

"What I know is that Novak is always the first one to stand up for the players. But none of us stood for him. Be strong."

Perhaps there is only one thing everyone can agree on.

As three-time major winner Andy Murray put it: "The situation has not been good all round for anyone."