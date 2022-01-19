2022 season will be my last, says Sania Mirza after defeat at Australian Open

By Online Desk

Sania Mirza, the most successful woman in Indian tennis history, has decided she is bidding the sport adieu at the end of 2022.

The 35-year-old had already bowed out of singles competitions in 2013.

Sania has six Grand Slam titles in women's doubles and mixed doubles to her name. However, her last Slam win came at the Australian Open as far back as in 2016.

Her last headline-grabbing win came with Chinese partner Shuai Zhang in women's doubles at the Ostrava Open on September 26, 2021.

"I am taking it week by week. Not sure if I can last the season, but I wish to," she was quoted as saying at the ongoing 2022 Australian Open. The announcement came after she had to face another defeat.

In a women's first-round doubles tie at the Open, Sania and her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok lost 4-6 6-7(5) to the Slovenian team of Tamara Zidansek and Kaja Juvan in one hour and 37 minutes.

Sania Mirza is married to ex-Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik.

