Danielle Collins to play Ash Barty in Australian Open final

Published: 27th January 2022 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts after winning the first set against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

Danielle Collins of the U.S. reacts after winning the first set against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships, Jan 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Danielle Collins reached a Grand Slam final for the first time with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old American will next face top-ranked Ash Barty for the title at Melbourne Park.

Collins broke the 2020 French Open champion's serve in the first game of each set and raced to 4-0 leads in both. She hit 27 winners and had only 13 unforced errors.

Collins' run to the Australian Open semifinals in 2019 was her best previous result at a Grand Slam tournament.

She says she's looking forward to taking on the home favorite in the final.

Collins says “we’ve had some incredible battles.”

TAGS
Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins Australian Open semifinal Australian Open Final Iga Swiatek
