Danielle Collins to play Ash Barty in Australian Open final

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Danielle Collins reached a Grand Slam final for the first time with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open.

The 28-year-old American will next face top-ranked Ash Barty for the title at Melbourne Park.

Collins broke the 2020 French Open champion's serve in the first game of each set and raced to 4-0 leads in both. She hit 27 winners and had only 13 unforced errors.

Collins' run to the Australian Open semifinals in 2019 was her best previous result at a Grand Slam tournament.

She says she's looking forward to taking on the home favorite in the final.

Collins says “we’ve had some incredible battles.”