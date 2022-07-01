STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios fined USD 10,000 for conduct in first-round

Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:05 PM

Australia's Nick Kyrgios looks up after beating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during a Wimbledon 2022 match

Australia's Nick Kyrgios looks up after beating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during a Wimbledon 2022 match. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

WIMBLEDON: Nick Kyrgios was fined USD 10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament. Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.

On Thursday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offenses. The second-most money anyone was docked was USD 5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.

Seven other men were penalized USD 3,000 each for either unsportsmanlike conduct or audible obscenity. A total of five women have been fined. The highest amount was the USD 4,000 for Daria Saville in the first round for racket or equipment abuse.

