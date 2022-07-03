STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wimbledon 2022: Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning run ends, loses to Alize Cornet

Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No.1 Court. Cornet made only seven.

Iga Swiatek in action. (Photo | AP)

By Agencies

WIMBLEDON: Top-ranked Iga Swiatek's 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.

Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No.1 Court.

Cornet made only seven.

Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.

This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club.

The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.

