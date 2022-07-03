Wimbledon: Eight-time champion Federer pays a visit

By Associated Press

WIMBLEDON: Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon as the All England Club prepared to celebrate the centenary of Centre Court.

Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles — a men's singles record — but is not playing at the grass-court tournament for the first time since his debut in 1999.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was dressed in a dark suit and white sneakers as he walked the grounds toward Centre Court.

Federer said earlier this year that any tournament comeback from his knee surgery last year will not be until at least the late summer.

The 40-year-old Swiss hasn't played since losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon a year ago in his 22nd appearance in the tournament.