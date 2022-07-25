Home Sport Tennis

Palermo Ladies Open: Irina-Camelia Begu beats Lucia Bronzetti, claims singles title after five years

The sixth-seeded Romanian took control from the start on the red clay of the Country Time Club and closed the final out with an ace on her first match point.

Published: 25th July 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2022 10:49 AM

Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania returns the ball to Maria Sakkari of Greece during the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy tennis tournament semi-final match in St.Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Irina-Camelia Begu (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

PALERMO: Irina-Camelia Begu beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-2 to win the Palermo Ladies Open and claim her first singles title in five years.

The sixth-seeded Romanian took control from the start on the red clay of the Country Time Club and closed the final out with an ace on her first match point. "This place is special for me because part of my family lives here," Begu said.

It was the fifth singles title of Begu's career, having also won nine doubles titles. Begu reached the fourth round at this year's French Open in singles. The 78th-ranked Bronzetti was playing in her first tour-level final.

