Tennis player Nick Kyrgios' court date postponed by three weeks

The charge relates to an incident in January 2021 that was reported to Australian Capital Territory police in December.

Published: 30th July 2022 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

CANBERRA: Wimbledon tennis finalist Nick Kyrgios' court date to face a common assault charge has been postponed by three weeks.

Kyrgios was initially expected to face ACT Magistrates Court on August 2, next Tuesday.

But court officials said on Friday that the case is now scheduled to be heard on August 23.

Kyrgios is not required to attend that court session if he is legally represented.

At Wimbledon, where Kyrgios lost in four sets in the final to Novak Djokovic, the Australian said he had been advised by his lawyers not to make any comment on the pending court case.

Canberra solicitor Michael Kukulies-Smith is now acting on Kyrgios' behalf.

Kukulies-Smith on Friday would also not confirm details of the charge, saying it would be inappropriate while the matter was before the courts.

Kyrgios is scheduled to play a tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio in mid-August before the US Open begins in New York on August 29.

