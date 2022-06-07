STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coach Dmitry Tursunov announces split from WTA World Number 2 Anett Kontaveit

After reaching a career-high ranking of world number two, Estonian Anett Kontaveit and her coach Dmitry Tursunov have parted ways.

Published: 07th June 2022 12:44 PM

WTA World Number Two Anett Kontaveit

WTA World Number Two Anett Kontaveit (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After reaching a career-high ranking of world number two, Estonian Anett Kontaveit and her coach Dmitry Tursunov have parted ways.

Tursunov on Monday took to Twitter to make an announcement that his and Kontaveit's working relationship has ended after less than a year.

Kontaveit and Tursunov began working together ahead of last year's US Open, and their partnership delivered immediate success as Kontaveit rose from No.30 to break into the top 10 in 2021.

"I feel proud of the work I put in and a bit sad but sometimes good things must come to an end. I would like to thank Anett for the opportunity, congratulate her on a career-high ranking, and wish her the best of luck onward," Tursunov tweeted.

Despite a first-round defeat at French Open 2022, Kontaveit climbs to a new career-high of No.2 in this week's rankings. So far this year, the 26-year-old won her sixth career title and was runner-up to Iga Swiatek at the Qatar Open in Doha.

