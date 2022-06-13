STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beatriz Haddad Maia, Dan Evans win Nottingham Open grass-court titles

Beatriz Haddad Maia captured her first WTA title by winning the Nottingham Open thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Alison Riske.

Published: 13th June 2022

Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates with the trophy after defeating Alison Riske in the women's singles final of the Nottingham Cup Open tennis championship in Nottingham, England.

Beatriz Haddad Maia celebrates with the trophy after defeating Alison Riske in the women's singles final of the Nottingham Cup Open tennis championship in Nottingham, England. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NOTTINGHAM: Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil captured her first WTA title by winning the Nottingham Open thanks to a 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 victory over Alison Riske of the United States on Sunday.

The seventh-seeded Haddad Maia consigned the sixth-seeded Riske to a second loss in the final of the grass-court tournament in central England.

The other time was in 2016.

Haddad Maia beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari on the way to the final and became the first Brazilian title winner on the WTA tour since Teliana Pereira in 2015.

In the men's event, top-seeded Dan Evans of Britain beat third-seeded Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4 in the final to win the title for the second time, after his victory here in 2019.

