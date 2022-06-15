STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Casper Ruud loses opening-round match at Queen's Club

Casper Ruud struggled with his timing throughout the match and also needed treatment on his hip after taking a tumble on the baseline.

Published: 15th June 2022 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2022 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Casper Ruud plays a return to Ryan Peniston during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London.

Casper Ruud plays a return to Ryan Peniston during their singles tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Casper Ruud endured a tough transition from clay to the grass courts, with the top seed losing his opening-round match at the Queen’s Club in straight sets to an opponent ranked No. 180 on Tuesday.

Nine days after playing — and losing — to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final, Ruud was beaten 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) by little-known Briton Ryan Peniston, a 26-year-old in his first ATP Tour main draw.

It was only the seventh time the top seed has lost a first-round match at Queen’s in the Open era, with the Norwegian joining an illustrious list containing Andy Murray, Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

“I can’t really believe it,” Peniston said. “It feels like a dream. I didn’t get much sleep last night, it doesn’t feel real.

“Obviously Casper is an unreal player, he did so well at the French Open so I knew it was a tough ask. But you have to step on the court knowing you’ve got a chance to win — so that’s what I did.”

Ruud is a clay-court specialist who has a pretty low opinion of the grass. He recently said “grass is for golf players” and that he felt “more comfortable on the golf course than the tennis courts on grass for now.”

He struggled with his timing throughout the match and also needed treatment on his hip after taking a tumble on the baseline.

Peniston won five points in a row on his way to taking the first-set tiebreaker, not long after Ruud had slipped while on set point.

Ruud also fell early in the second set but broke Peniston for the first time to make it 4-3, only for the British No. 7 to break back immediately and then win another tiebreaker.

Matteo Berrettini, the second seed and reigning champion, had no such problems in the first match of his title defense when he won 6-3, 6-3 against a more established British player in Dan Evans, who won the grass-court Nottingham Open on Sunday.

Sam Querrey, the 2010 champion at Queen’s, showed he is still a force to be reckoned with on grass at the age of 34 by beating fifth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Casper Ruud Queens Club
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
Cabinet approves auction of 5G Spectrum, auction to be held by end July
Allahabad High Court on Tuesday asked the petitioners to file the regular petition.
HC refuses to hear letter plea over demolition of Javed Mohammad's house
Representational image of Indian army soldiers.
Agnipath scheme: Experts sceptical of benefit, say pilot project should have come first
TMC supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)
Cracks in Mamata Banerjee-led 'opposition meet' for Presidential polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp