Novak Djokovic likely to be seen in action at Roland-Garros with France set to scrap vaccination pass

By Online Desk

Novak Djokovic is likely to defend his French Open title as the French government has announced to scrap its vaccination pass from March 14.

The French Open begins at Roland Garros on May 22 and the French government's decision to remove the vaccination pass has reportedly boosted Djokovic's chances of returning in his bid to win his 21st grand slam at Roland Garros in May.

Lately, with the wave of Covid-19 subsiding, the French government has revealed that the restrictions will be removed on March 14.

According to reports, the easing of restrictions in France could also mean Djokovic, who was replaced by Russia’s Daniil Medvedev as world No 1 earlier this week, plays in next month’s Monte Carlo Masters.

The 34-year-old unvaccinated Serb who lost the top spot in the ATP rankings last week was deported from Australia after he lost a court bid to play in the Australian Open.

Djokovic was approved by Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria for a medical exemption to the country’s strict Covid-19 vaccination rules based on the fact he had tested positive for the coronavirus. The exemption was challenged in a legal battle that resulted in his deportation after three judges in the Federal Court rejected a bid to have the visa reinstated.

Novak Djokovic had said he would rather miss out on future tennis trophies than be forced to get a Covid vaccine.

Recently, Djokovic split from his long-time coach Marian Vajda at the end of last season.

He has played in only one tournament, Dubai Championships last month, so far in 2022. He lost to Jiri Vesely in the quarterfinals.