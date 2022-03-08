STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Alexander Zverev put on one-year probation for outburst after loss in Mexico Open

Zverev, who is currently ranked No.3 and was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open, has until Friday to appeal the ruling of Miro Bratoev, the ATP senior vice president of rules and competition.

Published: 08th March 2022 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number 3 Alexander Zverev

ATP World Number 3 Alexander Zverev (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ACAPULCO: Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was put on probation for one year by the ATP for violently hitting the chair umpire's stand repeatedly with his racket following a loss in doubles at the Mexico Open.

If Zverev receives a code violation that results in a fine for unsportsmanlike conduct or for "verbal or physical abuse of an official, opponent, spectator or any other person while on-court or on-site", he will be suspended from ATP events for eight weeks and fined an additional USD 25,000, the men's tennis tour announced.

Zverev, who is currently ranked No.3 and was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open, has until Friday to appeal the ruling of Miro Bratoev, the ATP senior vice president of rules and competition.

Bratoev conducted a review of what happened last month in Acapulco, Mexico, and determined that Zverev committed what is termed aggravated behavior under the major offense section of the ATP rulebook.

The ATP characterized the decision as issuing Zverev a fine and suspension that are being "withheld," unless his behavior warrants the punishments. The probation ends February 22, 2023 - one year after the episode in Acapulco.

The 24-year-old German, who was the Mexico Open defending champion in singles, was kicked out of the tournament for yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire's chair no fewer than four times.

Just before Zverev and partner Marcelo Melo finished losing a doubles match against Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara, Germani gave Zverev a code violation for yelling and swearing while arguing about an opponent's shot that was ruled in.

That set up match point. And once the match was over, Zverev swatted the umpire's stand. In Zverev's first competition since, he won two singles matches to help Germany beat Brazil in Davis Cup action this weekend.

Zverev already has been fined USD 40,000 and forfeited more than USD 30,000 in prize money, along with all of the rankings points he earned at the Mexico Open. The ATP said at the time Zverev was docked USD 20,000 each for verbal abuse and unsportsmanlike conduct, the maximum on-site penalty for each violation.

In October, the ATP opened an investigation into domestic violation accusations from a former girlfriend of Zverev.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alexander Zverev Mexico Open Alexander Zverev outburst
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp