STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

German Open: Lakshya Sen stuns World No.1 Viktor Axelsen to enter final

The World Championship bronze medallist will take on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final.

Published: 13th March 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Young shuttler Lakshya Sen. (File photo | AP)

Young shuttler Lakshya Sen. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

BERLIN: Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a stunning comeback in the third and final game against reigning Olympic Gold medallist and World No.1 Viktor Axelsen to win the match 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 that lasted for 70 minutes and enter the final of the German Open Super 300 here at the Westenergie Sporthalle.

This was the World Championship bronze medallist's first win against the Olympic Champion in five meetings.

The 20-year old won the opening game by a comfortable margin of 21-13 to take a one-game lead. The top seed Danish player made a roaring comeback in the second game, winning it 21-12 to make it one game apiece.

In the third and final game Axelsen was leading 15-8 at one stage and at another stage he was ahead 19-15 but Lakshya made a fighting comeback to win it 22-20.

The World Championship bronze medallist will take on Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the final.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lakshya Sen Tennis Gold Medal Viktor Axelsen German Open Super Olympic Champion World Championship
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp