Miami Open: Bopanna-Shapovalov pair ousted after quarterfinal loss

MIAMI: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov were knocked out of the Miami Open men's doubles event after a straight set quarterfinal loss here.

Frequent partners since 2019, the Indo-Candian duo went down 2-6 1-6 to sixth seeds Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski, failing to advance to the semifinal on Tuesday.

The unseeded pair of Bopanna and Shapovalov had stunned the top-seeded Croatian duo of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets in the previous round.