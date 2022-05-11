STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon get French Open wildcards

Three Frenchmen who have cracked the Top 10 of the ATP Rankings lead the main-draw wild card recipients for Roland Garros.

Former ATP World Number 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Former ATP World Number 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

By ANI

PARIS: French Open organisers on Tuesday announced the wildcards allocated for the qualifying tournament (May 16 to 20) and for the main draw of the singles tournaments for women and men (May 22 to June 5) at Roland Garros 2022.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and Lucas Pouille received invitations into the tournament's main draw, as did Gregoire Barrere, Manuel Guinard and Corentin Moutet.

Former world No. 5 Tsonga, who announced that Roland Garros will be his final tournament, reached the semi-finals at the clay-court major in 2013 and 2015. The 37-year-old holds a 28-12 record at his home tournament.

Simon, who said last week he will retire at the end of the season, will compete at Roland Garros for the 17th time in the past 18 years. The former World No. 6 has made the fourth round at the event three times.

Qualifying wild cards were awarded to Arthur Cazaux, Sean Cuenin, Gabriel Debru, Arthur Fils, Evan Furness, Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg, Laurent Lokoli, Clement Tabur and Luca Van Assche.

