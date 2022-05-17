STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Daniil Medvedev keen for clay play before Paris

Daniil Medvedev said he was ready and raring to go as he returns from a hernia operation, tuning up for next week's French Open on the Geneva clay.

Published: 17th May 2022 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number Two Daniil Medvedev

ATP World Number Two Daniil Medvedev (Photo | AP)

By AFP

GENEVA: Daniil Medvedev said he was ready and raring to go as he returns from a hernia operation, tuning up for next week's French Open on the Geneva clay.

The world number two underwent surgery last month after losing in the quarter-finals in Miami, missing the early clay-court season.

"It's never been easy for me on a clay court to start good straight away. So even one tournament is going to be good to prepare," he told reporters late Sunday.

"I'm feeling good physically, I'm feeling ready."

The US Open champion said playing in this week's 28-man, best-of-three-sets tournament in Geneva would help him sharpen up for the best-of-five Grand Slam in Paris.

"From what I can see, the conditions are very similar to Roland-Garros, where the balls fly around and the clay is fairly hard," the 26-year-old Russian said.

"The most important thing for me is to play at least one match -- of course I'm hoping to play more -- in order to be ready to play five-set matches, if I have to.

"Even one, two or three matches here could help me be more ready to play at Roland-Garros."

Medvedev and Denis Shapovalov had a knockabout on the Lake Geneva shore on Monday as they posed for photos.

Top seed Medvedev has a bye into the round of 16 and will face either France's Richard Gasquet or John Millman of Australia on Tuesday.

Opelka feeling for form

Last year's Geneva winner Casper Ruud, runner-up Shapovalov and Reilly Opelka are the other top 20 players taking part, along with the 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem.

"It's a week before the French Open and that's all that matters for me right now," Opelka told AFP.

"Roland-Garros is really what I'm here for. I haven't played well over the last couple of weeks so it's important for me to be here to get another match or two in and feel my game a little more before playing there," the 24-year-old American said.

Geneva tournament director Thierry Grin said it was a relief to have the public back in the grounds after two years of Covid-19 disruption.

"2020 was cancelled, last year there were no fans, so things had to start again, sport had to resume -- for the public, but also for the players, who need to have an audience and people to support them," he told AFP.

The centre court has a 3,000-seat capacity and Grin said this year had seen the biggest-ever ticket pre-sales, even before the players taking part were announced.

"This is proof that people want to get back out there," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daniil Medvedev Paris French Open French Open 2022 Roland Garros Roland Garros 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp