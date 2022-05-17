STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Iga Swiatek cements number one spot ahead of French Open

Iga Swiatek, who won her fifth tournament in a row in Rome, will go into the French Open as top seed after consolidating her place as world number one.

Published: 17th May 2022 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

WTA World Number One Iga Swiatek

WTA World Number One Iga Swiatek (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Iga Swiatek, who won her fifth tournament in a row in Rome on Sunday, will go into the French Open as top seed after consolidating her place as world number one on Monday.

The 20-year-old Pole, who won the title at Roland Garros in 2020, is over 2,000 points ahead of defending French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova in the new WTA rankings.

Tunisia's Madrid Open champion Ons Jabeur, who lost to Swiatek in the Italian Open final, climbed to a career-high sixth.

Coco Gauff dropped three places to 18th while former number one Simona Halep returned to the top 20 at 19.

WTA top 20 on May 16 (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,061 pts

2. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 4,911

3. Paula Badosa (ESP) 4,770

4. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,726

5. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,446

6. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 4,380 (+1)

7. Aryna Sabalenka 3,966 (+1)

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 3,568 (-2)

9. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,315

10. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,031

11. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2,955

12. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,910

13. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,536

14. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,525

15. Victoria Azarenka 2,440 (+1)

16. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,420 (+1)

17. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,250 (+1)

18. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,165 (-3)

19. Simona Halep (ROM) 2,126 (+2)

20. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 2,115 (+3)
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French Open French Open 2022 Iga Swiatek Roland Garros Roland Garros 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | AP)
Surge in jet fuel prices set to make flights costly
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (L) and his son MP Karti Chidambaram. (Photo | PTI)
CBI conducts multiple raids at P Chidambaram, son Karti's residential, official premises
Chetana Raj
22-year-old actress dies after cosmetic surgery in Bengaluru, cops file FIR against clinic
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo| EPS)
‘Nightmares’ force UP thieves to return stolen idols

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp