Injured 2019 finalist Marketa Vondrousova to miss French Open

By AFP

PRAGUE: The French Open finalist from 2019, Marketa Vondrousova said Monday she had undergone wrist surgery, which will rule her out of this year's edition of the Grand Slam tournament.

"The last few weeks were not easy, I have been experiencing recurring pain in my wrist," the current world number 35 said on Instagram, posing with a bandaged left forearm.

"After seeing a couple of doctors I decided to get this small surgery done to be able to play pain free," added Vondrousova, the silver Olympic medallist from last year.

"Staying positive through the recovery and can't wait to be back on the court soon," said the 22-year-old Czech.

The French Open is due to start on May 22.

Vondrousova played her last singles game at Stuttgart in April where she was ousted by Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in three sets in the round of 32.

In the 2019 French Open final, Vondrousova lost to Australia's Ashleigh Barty in straight sets.