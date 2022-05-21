STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal​ seeded to meet in French Open quarterfinals

Speaking at the draw ceremony, Novak Djokovic expressed his happiness at the full return of fans at the second major of the year.

Published: 21st May 2022 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic

ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)

By IANS

PARIS: World No. 1 and defending champion, Novak Djokovic, will have his task cut out at the French Open beginning on May 22 as he could face 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals, with the Spanish fifth seed drawn in the same quarter as the Serb.

Also, talented Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz joins the two stalwarts in the top half as the sixth seed, and could face Djokovic or Nadal in the semifinals. Alcaraz, who will be making his second appearance at the clay-court Grand Slam, has been placed in third seed, Germanys Alexander Zverev's quarter.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev anchors the draw on its bottom line, with fourth seed from Greece Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third quarter alongside eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway. Russia's Andrey Rublev, seeded seventh, is a potential quarterfinal opponent for Medvedev, according to atptour.com.

Speaking at the draw ceremony, Djokovic expressed his happiness at the full return of fans at the second major of the year.

"It's amazing to see the amount of people that came this week during the qualifying week and also at the practice sessions," the Serb was quoted as saying by atptour.com.

"A lot of people on the centre court and on Court Suzanne Leglen as well. It's fantastic to see that because you can see how much they miss tennis, how much they are passionate and how much they love this sport. And of course for us players, it's an incredible feeling to have the crowd.

"Particularly for me at this stage of my career, they are one of the main factors of why I still play professional tennis and why I compete. The energy that you get from the crowd, the excitement is something very important for us."

Djokovic will open against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka and could face Diego Schwartzman of Argentina or Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in the fourth round.

Nadal's first-round opponent is Aussie Jordan Thompson, with Swiss player Stan Wawrinka looming as a potential second-round opponent. Ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada and 17th seed Reilly Opelka of the US are potential fourth-round matchups for the Spaniard.

Both Alcaraz and Zverev open against qualifiers, with the unseeded Dominic Thiem of Austria a dangerous floater in that second quarter. Thiem faces Hugo Dellien of Bolivia in the first round, with the winner to face 21st seed Karen Khachanov of Russia or a qualifier in the second round.

The third quarter features three of the draw's more intriguing opening-round matchups. Tsitsipas will take on Italian Lorenzo Musetti, 14th seed Denis Shapovalov faces Dane Holger Rune of Denmark and Casper Ruud of Norway takes on wild card Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, with the Frenchman set to retire following Roland Garros.

Medvedev will seek his first clay win of the season against Facundo Bagnis of Argentina in the opening round, while Rublev opens against Soonwoo Kwon of Korea. Also in the fourth quarter, 11th seed Jannik Sinner of Italy will face a qualfiier in the opening round, while 16th seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain faces home favourite Gilles Simon in the Frenchman's final Roland Garros before his planned retirement at the end of the year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French Open French Open 2022 Roland Garros Roland Garros 2022 Novak ​Djokovic Rafael Nadal
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp