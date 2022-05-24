STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Tennis

Path is going to be challenging, continue to work hard: Sachin Tendulkar tells son Arjun

Arjun, a left-arm pacer and a left-handed batter, was picked up by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians but did not get a single game across two seasons of the lucrative league.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun warmed the benches for 28 Indian Premier League matches across two seasons and the batting great has been telling the budding all-rounder that the path is going to be challenging for him and he needs to put in the hard yards.

The cricket icon, who has been associated with Mumbai Indians, also made it crystal clear that he does not interfere in selections.

Arjun, a left-arm pacer and a left-handed batter, was picked up by five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians but did not get a single game across two seasons of the lucrative league.

"This is a different question. What I am thinking or what I feel is not important. The season is already over," Tendulkar said at a show 'SachInsight', when asked whether he would have liked to watch Arjun play this year."And my conversation with Arjun has always been that the path is going to be challenging, it is going to be difficult.

You started playing cricket because you are in love with cricket, continue to do so, continue to work hard and results will follow," added Tendulkar, who has numerous world records to his name.

According to Tendulkar, a veteran of 200 Tests, as far selection is concerned, he leaves the matter to the team management.

"And if we speak about selection, I have never involved myself in selection. I leave all these things to the (team) management because that is how I have always functioned," Tendulkar stressed.

In his career so far, the 22-year-old Arjun has only played two T20 games for his domestic side Mumbai and featured in the 'T20 Mumbai' league.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Tendulkar Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians
India Matters
Petrol tax slashed, but you aren’t getting full relief
Image used for representational purpose.
Youth unemployment rate has tripled, says expert
Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha
Has inflation bitten into your monthly budget?
YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu at the Kakinada GGH I Express
YSRC MLC arrested for ex-driver’s murder in Andhra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp