French Open 2022: Djokovic-Nadal clash gets prime night slot

Nadal got through a five-set win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round on Sunday to set up a record 59th matchup against Djokovic. He has an overall win-loss record of 109-3 at Roland Garros.

Published: 31st May 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Djokovic-Nadal . (Photo | Twitter, @SportsbookBTC)

By PTI

PARIS:  Rafael Nadal didn't get his preference on the timing of his blockbuster quarterfinal match against top-ranked Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

The 13-time champion at Roland Garros wanted a day match on Tuesday to avoid the slightly slower conditions on the clay courts at night. But organisers have made it the marquee night match on Day 10, after negotiating with rights-holding broadcasters to ensure all viewers in France can watch coverage of the match for free.

Two of those three losses in Paris came against Djokovic, including in last year's semifinals.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January for a record 21st men's Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Djokovic missed the tournament after being deported from Australia because he wasn't vaccinated against Covid-19.

