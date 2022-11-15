Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal loses to Felix Auger-Aliassime, on brink of ATP Finals exit

Felix Auger-Aliassime (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TURIN, Italy: Rafael Nadal's error-strewn performance damaged his chances Tuesday of adding the ATP Finals trophy to his glittering list of titles.

The top-seeded Nadal lost 6-3, 6-4 to tournament debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime to leave him with two straight defeats in Turin.

Nadal, 36, has now lost four straight matches for only the second time in his career, following defeats at the U.S. Open and Paris.

It was Auger-Aliassime's first victory over Nadal in three attempts.

Nadal was beaten by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz of the United States in their opening match on Sunday.

The fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime also lost his opener, to Casper Ruud, and so Tuesday's match was crucial to both players' hopes of staying in the tournament.

The turning point came in the eighth game. Nadal was 40-0 up on his serve but two double faults and a string of errors handed Auger-Aliassime the first break of the match.

Nadal had already wasted four break points, including two in the first game.

Auger-Aliassime served out for the set and went on to break Nadal's serve again in the third game of the second set. The Canadian sealed the match at his first opportunity when Nadal hit a return into the net.

The 22-year-old was delighted to have defeated his childhood idol Nadal for the first time in three appearances. Auger-Aliassime had come close to the feat in the pair’s most recent tour-level meeting at Roland Garros in May, but the legendary Spaniard ultimately prevailed in a five-set epic.

“I wasn’t sure If I would be here one day or if I could only dream of it,” said Auger-Aliassime. “The age difference is huge, and it proves what a champion he is and what an example because he is still here at 36, battling against guys in their young 20s. He is a great champion and has a great attitude,' Auger-Aliassime was quoted as saying in ATP match report.

Nadal could be eliminated from the tournament later unless Fritz beats the third-seeded Ruud in two sets.

Nadal has never won the ATP Finals title in 10 attempts. He finished runner-up in 2010 and 2013.

(With inputs from ATP match report)

