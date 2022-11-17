Home Sport Tennis

Wimbledon to allow female players dress code exemption over period concerns

The decision follows the example of a series of women's football teams, including Manchester City, to abandon playing in white shorts.

Published: 17th November 2022 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

In this representational image, Britain's Emma Raducanu seen during the women's singles fourth round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic during Wimbledon, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Wimbledon will allow female players to wear dark-coloured undershorts from next year's tournament to ease anxiety over playing during their period, the All England Club announced on Thursday.

There has been a clamour for Wimbledon to make an exception to their traditional rules requiring players to wear all-white clothing.

Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said: "We are committed to supporting the players and listening to their feedback as to how they can perform at their best."

"I'm pleased to confirm that, following consultation with players and representatives of several stakeholder groups, the committee of management has taken the decision to update the white clothing rule at Wimbledon," Sally Bolton said.

"This means that, from next year, women and girls competing at The Championships will have the option of wearing coloured undershorts if they choose. It is our hope that this rule adjustment will help players focus purely on their performance by relieving a potential source of anxiety."

The decision follows the example of a series of women's football teams, including Manchester City, to abandon playing in white shorts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wimbledon dark-coloured undershots for female players period
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp