US Open: Nick Kyrgios and controversies advance into third round

By Online Desk

Does Nick Kyrgios carry controversies with his tennis racquets? The Australian who is known for his on-court outbursts has kicked up a fresh controversy by complaining to the chair umpire about the marijuana smoke from the stands even as he struggled to advance into the third round of the US Open by beating Benjamin Bonzi 7-6, (7-3) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. As the game with Benjamin Bonzi was on, Kyrgios reportedly spat on the court and let fly with a continual series of expletives at his own support box.

In a surreal moment, according to The Guardian, the Canberran complained to umpire Jaume Campistol about the smell of marijuana drifting down to the court as his rival raised the pressure late in the second set. The Australian was right, too, for the wafts of weed courtside were easy to smell. At one point Campistol requested fans refrain from smoking around a court carrying a strong party vibe.

Kyrgios said he was an asthmatic and was mindful the fumes might unbalance him. “People don’t know [it but] I’m a heavy asthmatic,” he said. “When I’m running side to side, I’m struggling to breathe, [so it is] probably not something I want to be breathing in between points," The Guardian reported.

Louis Armstrong Stadium, which sits about 2km from where the iconic musician whose name graces the court resided for the last 28 years of his life, differs from the norm in tennis. Kyrgios is regularly accused of creating a circus on court, but sitting courtside on Armstrong feels akin to attending a carnival, particularly as sunny days extend into hot summer nights, the report said.

The Sun reported: In the sixth game of the second set, he turned and yelled to the umpire "you don't smell that?"

At the change of ends after the seventh game, he continued his chat with the umpire from in his chair.

Kyrgios fumed: "You think that's normal? You don't want to remind anyone not to do it, no?"

The umpire's response wasn't picked up on the broadcast.

But Kyrgios hit back: "It's not even the kitchen mate, it's f***ing marijuana.

"Obviously I'm not going to complain about food smells.

"When athletes are running side to side and they have asthma already, obviously it's not ideal."

The umpire proceeded to issue a warning to fans about not smoking in the stadium, according to The Sun.

This isn't the first time Kyrgios' has caused a stir at the US Open with remarks about marijuana, recalls the Daily Mail.

Six years ago, he responded to a Twitter follower confirming that players on tour were allowed to smoke it.

The comment earned the ire of sports doping organisation WADA, with a spokesperson later confirming marijuana use is in fact banned during competition, though it is not prohibited when used outside of competition.

