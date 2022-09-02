Home Sport Tennis

US Open: Nick Kyrgios fined USD 7,500 for conduct in match

The temperamental Australian also complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana during the second set.

Published: 02nd September 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Nick Kyrgios. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Nick Kyrgios has been fined USD 7,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his second-round victory at the US Open.

Kyrgios was warned after using profanity toward someone in the stands on Wednesday.

It appeared the Wimbledon runner-up was yelling at someone in his own box, telling the person to be more supportive or leave.

The temperamental Australian also complained to the chair umpire about the smell of marijuana during the second set.

The fine was the highest given to a player at the tournament thus far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nick Kyrgios US Open Wimbledon
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp