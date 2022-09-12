Rare chance for Ankita and Karman as top-tier women's event returns 

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

For a shade over 20 years from just before the beginning of the aughts, the presence of international tennis was as sure as the seasons. Every year, after the Monsoon, the SDAT tennis stadium in Nungambakkam would turn on its lights to welcome the best. Even as the field dwindled in its later editions, it saw some of the best youngsters. For example, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud, three of the eight quarterfinalists at this year's Australian Open, featured in Chennai when they were teens. Then, in 2018, it lost its place in the calendar to Pune. Since then, it has hosted two ATP Challengers in 2018 and 2019 but Saturday marked the return of tour-level tennis after five-and-a-half years.

Ankita Raina | R Satish Babu

Significantly, it marked the return of a women's tour-level event to India after the better part of 15 years. While a bevy of Indian men have benefited from a plethora of wildcards, the women of this generation haven't had an opportunity of this magnitude. It helps massively because the exposure is incomparable. The money on offer, too, helps. Take the case of India No 2, Karman Kaur Thandi. The World No 365, because of a low ranking, does not get into the main draw of 250-level events. She has featured in the qualifying of a few events but failed to manage the cuts. On Monday, the 24-year-old will play in the main draw after being given a wild card by the organisers. It will be her first main draw appearance at this level in four years.

So, it's no wonder to hear Ankita Raina, India No 1, say this event is 'an opportunity' for India's women's players. "First time they are having an event like this since I started playing," she says. "Have to make the best use of this opportunity.

"We want such events in India. It has great benefits for Indian players. Will be a great experience, playing players who regularly play in the Slams. Great exposure."

However, the challenge to produce women's players capable of competing with opponents ranked outside the top-100 is massive, it's something that won't be solved with one meet. All five Indian women who were in the first qualifying round on Saturday lost. All of them, combined, won 19 games.

It's why Raina, one of the very active players from the country to have won a main draw singles match at the 250 level, calls 'this (meet) a good start'. "We have had a 125 (level) event before. We would want this event every year. Maybe it comes down to sponsors, I don't know if there are other restrictions and constraints. Last year we had some ITF competitions."

Sure, playing in the ITF is good but, after a point, you want to progress. Vijay Amritraj, head of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), explained. "WTA Tour-level tennis is outstanding," he said. "These events will teach you what it takes to be there… how to be strong in the third set. The ball-striking, the strategies involved, the mental IQ are all high standard. It was critical that we show the girls that we care for them too. To give them the opportunity to get better."

There is also the financial aspect. Here's Raina. "Only if you are in the top 100, you break-even. We need to be more open minded on having a career in sport. Parents' support is also important, how much funds do you have at that point? That's also important to be an athlete. Since I started, things have gotten better.

"It's about being there, sticking to it. Unless you are there... in tennis, you can win a tournament one week, you can lose the first round of the next tournament. You need to be there to give yourself that chance. Are you willing to keep doing that?"

Over the next few days, both Raina and Thandi have a rare opportunity to pick up a few statement wins at this level. If they do, Amritraj & Co. will be vindicated in their desire of bringing back big-ticket women's tennis back to India. If Raina and Thandi lose, they would have still picked up valuable lessons.



Pune Open changes slot

The next edition of the Pune Open, India's only ATP-250 event, is all set to go back to its original slot in the calendar: first week of the year. It was held the week after the Australian Open in 2022. The 2023 edition is likely to begin in the final week of December.

For a shade over 20 years from just before the beginning of the aughts, the presence of international tennis was as sure as the seasons. Every year, after the Monsoon, the SDAT tennis stadium in Nungambakkam would turn on its lights to welcome the best. Even as the field dwindled in its later editions, it saw some of the best youngsters. For example, Andrey Rublev, Karen Khachanov and Casper Ruud, three of the eight quarterfinalists at this year's Australian Open, featured in Chennai when they were teens. Then, in 2018, it lost its place in the calendar to Pune. Since then, it has hosted two ATP Challengers in 2018 and 2019 but Saturday marked the return of tour-level tennis after five-and-a-half years. Ankita Raina | R Satish BabuSignificantly, it marked the return of a women's tour-level event to India after the better part of 15 years. While a bevy of Indian men have benefited from a plethora of wildcards, the women of this generation haven't had an opportunity of this magnitude. It helps massively because the exposure is incomparable. The money on offer, too, helps. Take the case of India No 2, Karman Kaur Thandi. The World No 365, because of a low ranking, does not get into the main draw of 250-level events. She has featured in the qualifying of a few events but failed to manage the cuts. On Monday, the 24-year-old will play in the main draw after being given a wild card by the organisers. It will be her first main draw appearance at this level in four years. So, it's no wonder to hear Ankita Raina, India No 1, say this event is 'an opportunity' for India's women's players. "First time they are having an event like this since I started playing," she says. "Have to make the best use of this opportunity. "We want such events in India. It has great benefits for Indian players. Will be a great experience, playing players who regularly play in the Slams. Great exposure." However, the challenge to produce women's players capable of competing with opponents ranked outside the top-100 is massive, it's something that won't be solved with one meet. All five Indian women who were in the first qualifying round on Saturday lost. All of them, combined, won 19 games. It's why Raina, one of the very active players from the country to have won a main draw singles match at the 250 level, calls 'this (meet) a good start'. "We have had a 125 (level) event before. We would want this event every year. Maybe it comes down to sponsors, I don't know if there are other restrictions and constraints. Last year we had some ITF competitions." Sure, playing in the ITF is good but, after a point, you want to progress. Vijay Amritraj, head of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA), explained. "WTA Tour-level tennis is outstanding," he said. "These events will teach you what it takes to be there… how to be strong in the third set. The ball-striking, the strategies involved, the mental IQ are all high standard. It was critical that we show the girls that we care for them too. To give them the opportunity to get better." There is also the financial aspect. Here's Raina. "Only if you are in the top 100, you break-even. We need to be more open minded on having a career in sport. Parents' support is also important, how much funds do you have at that point? That's also important to be an athlete. Since I started, things have gotten better. "It's about being there, sticking to it. Unless you are there... in tennis, you can win a tournament one week, you can lose the first round of the next tournament. You need to be there to give yourself that chance. Are you willing to keep doing that?" Over the next few days, both Raina and Thandi have a rare opportunity to pick up a few statement wins at this level. If they do, Amritraj & Co. will be vindicated in their desire of bringing back big-ticket women's tennis back to India. If Raina and Thandi lose, they would have still picked up valuable lessons.Pune Open changes slot The next edition of the Pune Open, India's only ATP-250 event, is all set to go back to its original slot in the calendar: first week of the year. It was held the week after the Australian Open in 2022. The 2023 edition is likely to begin in the final week of December.