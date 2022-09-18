Home Sport Tennis

17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova makes first WTA final

The first semifinal began when fans brought in piping hot coffees and other beverages to the stands.

Published: 18th September 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Tennis

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Swaroop Swaminathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first semifinal began when fans brought in piping hot coffees and other beverages to the stands. The second of the doubles semifinals — first match on Saturday — between Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani and Peangtarn Plipuech/Moyuka Uchijima (the former won 6-3, 6-3) — was the undercard and it did what it was supposed to do. Whet the appetite for more tennis.  

Linda Fruhvirtova in action
on Saturday | Martin Louis

By the time Nadia Podoroska and Linda Fruhvirtova — learn both the spelling and the pronunciation because you will see the 17-year-old in bigger stages in the years to come — finished, fans were gulping down their post dinner snacks. After two hours and 53 minutes, the 17-year-old Czech fell down on the blue hard court. In the on-court press conference, she said 'it was one of the toughest matches I have ever played'. The scoreboard — 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 — didn't even begin to tell the story on a tough, tough night for both players. The conditions made it harder. With no wind to speak of, both were constantly using towels.

It also resulted in a medical timeout for Fruhvirtova in the first set, who was trailing 2-5. She had already played a few iffy games and the physio gave her the all clear after checking her vital signs. While she likes to balance her attack and defense, her big attacking weapon is the backhand of hers. She can divert the ball to the other wing, she can hit with power and she can drop it. She showed all these aspects over the next two sets to clinch a thriller that was witnessed by one of the largest crowds the tournament has witnessed.

That backhand was primarily the reason for her taking the set. After Podoroska broke to open the second set, the match had a feeling that the climax was nearing. That's before the 17-year-old painted the blue canvas with a flurry of winners (she was also helped by some sub-standard volleying from her opponent). From 0-1 in the second set, she won six of the next seven games.  

What's more remarkable about her win is the way she recovered after taking a second medical timeout in the third set, to get some attention on her left ankle. The experienced Argentine, eight years her senior, had just broken the Czech's serve and had all the momentum back with her. Post that break, Fruhvirtova, who won the Les Petits As meet (a highly prestigious international age-group competition) as a kid, found a second wind. From 2-4, she held serve before breaking to restore parity. With the crowd getting into the act, she did herself no harm by asking for some more noise. They reciprocated.

With Podoroska, a 2020 French Open semifinalist, suddenly staying to serve in the tournament, the teenager won three points on the spin to manufacture three match points. The Argentine saved all three but a double fault on the fourth meant the Czech advanced to her first ever tour-level final.

"The best atmosphere I ever played in," she said after the match. "One of the toughest matches, huge battle. Respect to my opponent who is an amazing player. she made me push my limits."She will face Pole Magda Linette in the final. Katie Swan, who finished her quarterfinal at 2.50 AM on Saturday, retired when trailing 0-3 in the first set. Illness was the official explanation.  

Results (singles semifinals): Linda Fruhvirtova bt Nadia Podoroska 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, Magda Linette bt Katie Swan 3-0 retd.
Sunday's matches: Final Singles: Linda Fruhvirtova vs Magda Linette.
Doubles: Luisa Stefani/Gabriela Dabrowski vs Anna Blinkova/Natela Dzalamidze  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp