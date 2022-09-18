17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova makes first WTA final

Swaroop Swaminathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first semifinal began when fans brought in piping hot coffees and other beverages to the stands. The second of the doubles semifinals — first match on Saturday — between Gabriela Dabrowski/Luisa Stefani and Peangtarn Plipuech/Moyuka Uchijima (the former won 6-3, 6-3) — was the undercard and it did what it was supposed to do. Whet the appetite for more tennis.

Linda Fruhvirtova in action

on Saturday | Martin Louis

By the time Nadia Podoroska and Linda Fruhvirtova — learn both the spelling and the pronunciation because you will see the 17-year-old in bigger stages in the years to come — finished, fans were gulping down their post dinner snacks. After two hours and 53 minutes, the 17-year-old Czech fell down on the blue hard court. In the on-court press conference, she said 'it was one of the toughest matches I have ever played'. The scoreboard — 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 — didn't even begin to tell the story on a tough, tough night for both players. The conditions made it harder. With no wind to speak of, both were constantly using towels.

It also resulted in a medical timeout for Fruhvirtova in the first set, who was trailing 2-5. She had already played a few iffy games and the physio gave her the all clear after checking her vital signs. While she likes to balance her attack and defense, her big attacking weapon is the backhand of hers. She can divert the ball to the other wing, she can hit with power and she can drop it. She showed all these aspects over the next two sets to clinch a thriller that was witnessed by one of the largest crowds the tournament has witnessed.

That backhand was primarily the reason for her taking the set. After Podoroska broke to open the second set, the match had a feeling that the climax was nearing. That's before the 17-year-old painted the blue canvas with a flurry of winners (she was also helped by some sub-standard volleying from her opponent). From 0-1 in the second set, she won six of the next seven games.

What's more remarkable about her win is the way she recovered after taking a second medical timeout in the third set, to get some attention on her left ankle. The experienced Argentine, eight years her senior, had just broken the Czech's serve and had all the momentum back with her. Post that break, Fruhvirtova, who won the Les Petits As meet (a highly prestigious international age-group competition) as a kid, found a second wind. From 2-4, she held serve before breaking to restore parity. With the crowd getting into the act, she did herself no harm by asking for some more noise. They reciprocated.

With Podoroska, a 2020 French Open semifinalist, suddenly staying to serve in the tournament, the teenager won three points on the spin to manufacture three match points. The Argentine saved all three but a double fault on the fourth meant the Czech advanced to her first ever tour-level final.

"The best atmosphere I ever played in," she said after the match. "One of the toughest matches, huge battle. Respect to my opponent who is an amazing player. she made me push my limits."She will face Pole Magda Linette in the final. Katie Swan, who finished her quarterfinal at 2.50 AM on Saturday, retired when trailing 0-3 in the first set. Illness was the official explanation.



Results (singles semifinals): Linda Fruhvirtova bt Nadia Podoroska 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, Magda Linette bt Katie Swan 3-0 retd.

Sunday's matches: Final Singles: Linda Fruhvirtova vs Magda Linette.

Doubles: Luisa Stefani/Gabriela Dabrowski vs Anna Blinkova/Natela Dzalamidze

