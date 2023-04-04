Home Sport Tennis

Rafael Nadal pulls out of clay-court Monte Carlo Masters

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with a left hip flexor injury since the Australian Open.

FILE: Rafael Nadal touches his face during his match against Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, May 12, 2022.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

MONACO: Rafael Nadal pulled out of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday, saying he is not yet able to compete at the highest level.

The Monte Carlo Masters begins on April 8.

Nadal has won the tournament a record 11 times, including an Open Era record streak of eight consecutive titles from 2005-12.

The 36-year-old Spaniard generally uses the event as a key part of his preparations for the French Open, which takes place May 28-June 11.

"I will not be able to play in one of the most important tournaments of my career, Monte Carlo," Nadal wrote on Twitter.

"I am not yet in conditions to play with the maximum guarantees and I continue my preparation process, hoping to be back soon."

Nadal has won 14 of his major titles on clay at Roland Garros, including last year while dealing with chronic pain in his left foot.

In January, Nadal hurt his hip flexor during a second-round loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

