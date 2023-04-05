Home Sport Tennis

ITF resumes tennis in China with no word on Peng Shuai

Peng disappeared from public view shortly after accusing a former high-ranking Communist Party official — in a web posting in November of 2021 — of sexual assault.

Published: 05th April 2023 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

China's Peng Shuai reacts during her first round singles match against Japan's Nao Hibino at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia on Jan. 21, 2020.

By Associated Press

TOKYO: The International Tennis Federation will play tournaments this year in China with no word of a resolution to the case of Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai.

The ITF, which conducts tournaments below the elite level in its World Tennis Tour, lists its first tournament in China on June 5-11 at Luzhou. The ITF's last full season in China was in 2019, prior to COVID-19.

"The ITF anticipates a resumption of tournament activity within China for each of the ITF Tours later this year," the ITF said in a statement.

The WTA, which runs the sport's top-tier women's events, hasn't announced if it will resume staging tournaments in China.

In late 2021, WTA Chairman and CEO Steve Simon announced that the WTA would be suspending all of its tournaments — including the season-ending WTA Finals — that was held in China because of concerns over Peng, costing the tour millions.

The men's ATP has scheduled several events for later this year in China. It cancelled 2022 events because of COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Peng gave a controlled interview a year ago during the Winter Olympics in Beijing and had dinner at the event with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach. She left many questions unanswered and has largely been out of public view since then.

Simon has repeatedly called for a "formal investigation" into the allegations made by Peng, and has asked to meet privately with Peng. It's not clear those conditions have been met.

In a statement announcing the ITF men's and women's tournaments returning to China, ITF President David Haggerty said the sport's world governing body had to invest in the professional events that worked as "the main artery for the top level of the game."

"As the global guardians of the game, we are passionate about providing a pathway for up-and-coming talent in all countries, and providing more opportunities for players to play closer to home," Haggerty said, adding that the ITF was pleased to be returning to countries such as China, Burundi, Cyprus, Trinidad & Tobago and Taiwan.

