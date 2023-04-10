Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic targets fast start to clay-court season as he heads to Monte Carlo after a break

The Serbian great has not had much success in Monte Carlo in the past two years and suffered an opening-round exit last year.

Published: 10th April 2023 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2023 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MONTE CARLO: After missing the action in USA last month, Novak Djokovic is targeting a strong start to the clay season when he leads the field as the top seed at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The World No. 1 has not competed since he reached the semifinals in Dubai in early March as he was forced to miss the Indian Wells and Miami, both ATP 1000 masters events after he was denied entry to the United States over his vaccination status.

"I have done more training on clay, which is positive if you think about the clay season. I have not had much success in Monte Carlo in the past two seasons. I haven't played great tennis here, so I am hoping this year I can start the clay season better than in previous years and build my form," Djokovic said in his pre-tournament press conference.

The Serbian great has not had much success in Monte Carlo in the past two years and suffered an opening-round exit last year. However, he tasted success at the clay-court ATP Masters 1000 event in 2013 and 2015.

Djokovic uses the Monte-Carlo Country Club as a training base and is excited to be competing at the prestigious venue again.

"It is a club I know very well. Quite a few top players reside in Monaco and use this club as a training base. The club transforms incredibly during the weeks of the tournament, but it is a great feeling to sleep in your own bed. Being able to have a home feeling of playing in the tournament," Djokovic said.

"The atmosphere is amazing, with the club being so intimate and small. It is noisy and great. People are so excited to watch tennis and this is the tournament that has been successful throughout the history of our sport," the Serbian added.

Djokovic is chasing a record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 crown this week in the Principality. The 35-year-old will begin his quest against American Mackenzie McDonald or a qualifier.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic Monte Carlo Masters
India Matters
Image of cow vigilantes for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Time to go after rogue cow vigilantes with an iron hand
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
To beat anti-incumbency, BJP may resort to Gujarat model in Karnataka
Arignar Anna Zoological Park suspended the safari in 2021 after Covid-19 infected most of the resident lions and two succumbed to the infection | D Jude
Get ready for a drive amidst lions in Vandalur zoo in Chennai this summer vacation
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India earns its stripes, tiger population at 3,167

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp