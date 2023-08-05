Coco Gauff discusses importance of CPR after fan falls ill

By Online Desk

American tennis star Coco Gauff is encouraging people to learn life-saving skills, particularly underlining the importance of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training and how it only takes 90 minutes to potentially save a life.

Coco Gauff on the fan that fell ill during her match against Bencic:



“I just took a CPR class so if they needed me to jump in I was ready I have my certification.”



Doctor Coco. pic.twitter.com/V3AmvWhpxV August 5, 2023

According to First Sportz, Gauff discussed the importance of CPR when a fan became ill in a candid post-match interview following her triumph over Belinda Bencic in Washington. “I just took a CPR class, so if they needed me to jump in, I was ready,” she explained. “I’ve received my certification.” Her speech quickly shifted the focus away from her tennis accomplishments and toward the significance of being prepared for catastrophes.

The report said that the tennis star stressed that this priceless ability may be learned in just 90 minutes and has the potential to save lives in life-threatening situations. Gauff’s advocacy emphasizes the importance of spreading CPR training as a practical method to promote a more secure and caring society.

CPR is a life-saving procedure that can be performed on someone who has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest or a medical emergency that has caused their breathing or heartbeat to stop.



American tennis star Coco Gauff is encouraging people to learn life-saving skills, particularly underlining the importance of CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) training and how it only takes 90 minutes to potentially save a life. Coco Gauff on the fan that fell ill during her match against Bencic: “I just took a CPR class so if they needed me to jump in I was ready I have my certification.” Doctor Coco. pic.twitter.com/V3AmvWhpxVgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 5, 2023 According to First Sportz, Gauff discussed the importance of CPR when a fan became ill in a candid post-match interview following her triumph over Belinda Bencic in Washington. “I just took a CPR class, so if they needed me to jump in, I was ready,” she explained. “I’ve received my certification.” Her speech quickly shifted the focus away from her tennis accomplishments and toward the significance of being prepared for catastrophes. The report said that the tennis star stressed that this priceless ability may be learned in just 90 minutes and has the potential to save lives in life-threatening situations. Gauff’s advocacy emphasizes the importance of spreading CPR training as a practical method to promote a more secure and caring society. CPR is a life-saving procedure that can be performed on someone who has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest or a medical emergency that has caused their breathing or heartbeat to stop.