Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the US Open; he missed all 4 Grand Slam tournaments in 2023

Published: 11th August 2023 08:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2023 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Nick Kyrgios looks up after beating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic during a Wimbledon 2022 match

Australia's Nick Kyrgios. (File Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the US Open on Thursday, meaning he will have missed all four Grand Slam tournaments the year after reaching his first major final.

Kyrgios has played in just one official singles match all season — a loss in Stuttgart, Germany, in June.

Soon after that, he withdrew from Wimbledon, citing a wrist injury. It was at the All England Club in 2022 that Kyrgios turned in his best run at one of the sport’s four most important events, finishing as the runner-up to Novak Djokovic.

Then, at the US Open a year ago, Kyrgios made his deepest run at Flushing Meadows by making it to the quarterfinals. He eliminated reigning champion and No. 1-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the fourth round, before losing in five sets to Karen Khachanov.

The 28-year-old from Australia began 2023 by sitting out the Australian Open because of an injured left knee that required arthroscopic surgery.

He also missed the French Open. All of the time away has resulted in Kyrgios dropping in the ATP rankings and he is currently No. 92.

Play begins in the singles main draws at the US Open in New York on Aug. 28. The brackets will be determined on Aug. 24.

The US. Tennis Association announced Kyrgios’ withdrawal, along with that of Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany. No specific reasons for their absences were immediately given by the USTA.

Two players from Argentina moved into the men’s singles field to replace them: Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman.

Hours before Kyrgios withdrew from Wimbledon in early July, he was asked at a pre-tournament news conference whether he missed tennis during all of the time away.

“No, I don’t miss the sport at all, to be fair. I was almost dreading coming back a little bit,” he said with the hint of a smile. “But it’s my job.”

