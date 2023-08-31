Home Sport Tennis

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden make winning start to US Open

The 43-year-old Bopanna and 35-year-old Ebden converted three of their five break points while giving no break opportunity to their rivals.

Published: 31st August 2023 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW YORK: India's Rohan Bopanna and his Australian men's doubles partner Matthew Ebden advanced to the second round of the US Open with a straight-set win over Christopher O'Connell and Aleksandar Vukic here.

Bopanna and Ebden, who are seeded sixth, brushed aside the Australian duo 6-4 6-2 in less than an hour (55 minutes) to win their first-round match comfortably on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Bopanna and 35-year-old Ebden converted three of their five break points while giving no break opportunity to their rivals.

The two had a first-serve percentage of 72 per cent.

The Indo-Australian pair, which reached the Wimbledon semifinals, earned the first break in game nine to go up 5-4.

The two found an early break in the second set and quickly raced to 5-2 before sealing the tie.

Bopanna, a US Open runner-up in 2010, and Ebden will meet the winner of the first-round match between USA's Aleksandar Kovacevic and Nicolas Moreno De Alboran, and Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev and Russia's Roman Safiullin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tennis US Open Rohan Bopanna

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp