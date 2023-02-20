Home Sport Tennis

Alcaraz beats Norrie on clay for 1st title since US Open

Published: 20th February 2023

Carlos Alcaraz. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz won his first title since his milestone US Open triumph by beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets at the Argentina Open on Sunday.

The world No. 2 overcame No. 12 Norrie 6-3, 7-5 in the clay-court final.

“I felt very comfortable,” Alcaraz said. “This is the level that I have to play in a final. It is really special, I struggled in these four months.”

A right leg injury sidelined Alcaraz from the Australian Open, with Novak Djokovic reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Alcaraz after winning the title there.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz dropped only one set — to Serbia’s Laslo Djere — in his first tournament of the year.

After winning the first set in 36 minutes, Alcaraz quickly broke second-seeded Norrie in the second set but the Briton hit back when the Spaniard was serving for the championship at 5-4. Alcaraz broke Norrie with a drop shot to win the title.

Norrie lost his second final of the year after Auckland in January.

Alcaraz next defends his title at the Rio Open.

