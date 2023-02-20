Home Sport Tennis

Djokovic equals Graf's record for weeks spent as world number one

The 35-year-old Serbian remains top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday bringing him level with the amount of weeks that Graf spent as women's world number one.

Published: 20th February 2023 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Tennis legend Novak Djokovic is a week away from another milestone after equalling Steffi Graf's all-time record for most weeks spent at number one of 377.

The 35-year-old Serbian remains top of the latest ATP rankings released on Monday bringing him level with the amount of weeks that Graf spent as women's world number one.

Djokovic returned to number one spot for a seventh time after his victory in the Australian Open at the end of January which was a record equalling 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

Two former world number ones enjoyed success at the weekend -- Daniil Medvedev claiming the Rotterdam title and Carlos Alcaraz making a winning return to the circuit in Argentina.

Medvedev's three set victory -- his 16th career title -- over Italian Jannik Sinner sees him return to the top 10 -- he rises three spots to eighth.

The losing finalist's consolation is a climb of two places to 12th in the rankings.

Alcaraz's successful return to the tour, after almost four months out, in landing the Argentina Open on Sunday sees him solidify his second place in the rankings.

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas -- whom Djokovic beat in the Australian Open final -- rounds off the top three.

Germany's former world number two Alexander Zverev arrested a decline in his ranking since his comeback after tearing ankle ligaments during last year's French Open which kept him out of action for the remainder of the year.

The 25-year-old, who also revealed after exiting the Australian Open in the second round he had type 1 diabetes since the age of three, rose one place to 16th after reaching the second round in Rotterdam.

Rankings

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7070 pts

2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 6480

3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5940

4. Casper Ruud (NOR) 5515

5. Andrey Rublev 3860

6. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3815

7. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3660

8. Daniil Medvedev 3250

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3200

10. Holger Rune (DEN) 3161

11. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2995

12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2745

13. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2615

14. Karen Khachanov 2470

15. Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2350

16. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2320

17. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2285

18. Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 1855

19. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1825

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1815

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Novak Djokovic ATP rankings
India Matters
Hemanth Kunje kept Hemant Naik's body in a gunny bag for two days at his bathroom before taking it to a land and setting it on fire. (CCTV screengrab)
Youth kills delivery boy for iPhone in Karnataka, stores body in loo
A 'pill' for suicide prevention: Findings from conditional cash transfer programs
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Why mother tongue education matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
How India’s growth story could be yours too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp