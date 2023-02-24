Home Sport Tennis

McEnroe, Borg returning as Laver Cup captains in Vancouver

McEnroe will lead Team World against Borg's Team Europe at Rogers Arena in Vancouver from September 22-24.

Team Europe's Captain Bjorn Borg, left, chats with Team World's captain John McEnroe, on the second day of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg will return as Laver Cup captains this year, when the team event moves to Canada for the first time.

The only player named to either six-man roster so far is Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Montreal who is currently No.9 in the ATP rankings.

His best Grand Slam result was reaching the semifinals at the 2021 US Open.

Auger-Aliassime helped begin the comeback on Day 3 of the Laver Cup in London last September — marked by Roger Federer's final match, a doubles loss alongside longtime rival Rafael Nadal — when Team World finally beat Team Europe after losing each of the initial four editions of the event.

Auger-Aliassime paired with Jack Sock to win a doubles match, then beat Novak Djokovic in singles, before Frances Tiafoe's victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas clinched the outcome.

"Felix was our MVP last year. He really turned the tide for us, big time," McEnroe said in a video press conference on Thursday.

"It's a no-brainer to have Felix on the team. I think he's going to win a major in the next year --18 months at the most." 

Ticket packages for the Laver Cup, which was founded by Federer's management company, go on sale March 3.

