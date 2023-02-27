Home Sport Tennis

Purcell makes it two titles two weeks

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Australia’s Max Purcell made it two Challenger titles in as many weeks. After winning the Chennai Challenger last weekend, he beat compatriot James Duckworth in three tight sets to win the Bengaluru Challenger on Sunday night. He lost the first set to the second seed but came back to win 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5). 

The win means the World No. 155, who won the Wimbledon doubles title last year, is projected to rise to 116. It’s not a surprise considering he has made it his goal to become a top 100 player this year.

And while he may not have the biggest weapon — serve — to duke it out, he more than makes up for it with intangibles like fighting spirit and chasing down lost causes. He has built his game around being a counter-puncher who like to use his forehand passing shots when opportunities presents itself. He’s also not shy of getting his hands dirty like this tournament showed. Out of the five matches he won, four went the distance. 

