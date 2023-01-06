Home Sport Tennis

Adelaide International: Medvedev advances to a likely semi vs Djokovic

Medvedev is the 2021 U.S. Open champion, but has lost twice in the finals in Australia — and in 2021 it was against Djokovic.

Russia's Daniil Medvedev

Russia's Daniil Medvedev (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ADELAIDE: Daniil Medvedev is into the semifinals of the Adelaide International and a possible matchup with top-seeded Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was scheduled to play later on Friday in his quarterfinal against Denis Shapovalov.

The runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, Medvedev defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Friday. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year's Australian Open, where Medvedev will again be a factor.

Djokovic did not play the Australian Open last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s never easy to play your compatriot,” Medvedev said. "I’m happy that I managed to really raise my level, especially in the end of both sets, and really happy to be through to the semis.”

“For sure I played well last year and I’m playing well right now,” Medvedev said, “To be honest, that’s all that matters. In order to win a slam, or be in the final, you have to be at your best for seven matches.”

“I managed to do it once and I was really close last year,” he added. "And that’s what I’m going to try to do again in a few weeks in Melbourne.”

In other quarterfinals on Friday, American Sebastian Korda defeated sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-1, and Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan beat Alexei Popyrin of Australia. Korda will face Nishioka in the semifinals.

