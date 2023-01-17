Home Sport Tennis

Taylor Fritz defies 'Netflix curse' at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic all pulled out of the Grand Slam with injury -- all three are featured in the new Netflix documentary series "Break Point".

Published: 17th January 2023 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz of the U.S. plays a backhand return to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia during their first round match at the Australian Open.(Photo | AP)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: American Taylor Fritz dispelled any notion of a "Netflix curse" at the Australian Open on Tuesday, even as it claimed another high-profile victim.

Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic all pulled out of the Grand Slam with injury -- all three are featured in the new Netflix documentary series "Break Point".

So too does Italy's 13th seed Matteo Berrettini, who promptly lost to British veteran Andy Murray in the first round in Melbourne on Tuesday.

But Fritz, who is also in the fly-on-the-wall series, defeated Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia and afterwards dismissed any light-hearted social media talk of a supposed curse.

"I noticed the people pulling out of the tournament but I didn't know it was a thing," said the 25-year-old.

"I'm not going to lose my first-round match because I'm in the Netflix show, so I didn't think about that."

Fritz defeated Basilashvili 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 and faces either Australian Alexei Popyrin or Taiwan's Tseng Chun-hsin in round two.

Ons Jabeur and Aryna Sabalenka are also in "Break Point" -- and also won on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Break Point Netflix curse Taylor Fritz
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp