Ons Jabeur loses to Vondrousova at Australian Open

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia reacts after losing a point to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during their second round match at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Jan 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia: Second-seeded Ons Jabeur became the latest top player to exit the Australian Open in the second round, beaten by 86th-ranked Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

Jabeur had complained of a knee problem after her opening victory at Melbourne Park and seemed out of sorts for much of the loss against Vondrousova, which ended a little past 1 am on Friday.

Jabeur, who is from Tunisia, was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2022 and came to Australia considered a contender for what would be her first Grand Slam title.

She reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne in 2020 but missed the tournament a year ago with an injured back.

The left-handed Vondrousova reached the final of the French Open as a teenager in 2019 but has never made it past the fourth round in 17 other appearances at Grand Slam tournaments.

