De Groot wins 9th straight Grand Slam wheelchair title

Diede de Groot of the Netherlands holds her trophy after defeating Yui Kamiji of Japan in the women's wheelchair final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.

Diede de Groot of the Netherlands holds her trophy after defeating Yui Kamiji of Japan in the women's wheelchair final at the Australian Open tennis championship. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MELBOURNE: Dutch legend Diede de Groot extended her winning streak to nine consecutive Grand Slam titles when she overcame a slow start to beat Yui Kamiji of Japan 0-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the women's wheelchair singles final at the Australian Open on Saturday.

It was de Groot's fifth Australian Open title and 17th Grand Slam singles trophy overall. Kamiji was the last player to beat de Groot — more than two years ago.

In the quad-singles final, No. 2-seeded Sam Schroder beat fellow Dutchman and top-seeded Niels Vink 6-2, 7-5. It was Schroder's fourth Grand Slam title.

Vink and Schroder have dominated the quad division since the retirement of Australian Dylan Alcott after the Australian Open last year, and the Dutch duo were playing for a fourth consecutive Grand Slam quad title.

Top-seeded Alfie Hewett of Britain beat No. 3 Tokito Oda of Japan 6-3, 6-1 in the men's singles final. Hewett, a runner-up at Melbourne Park in 2021 and 2022, won his seventh Grand Slam singles title.

